Body of Malcolm X's daughter found in her home: report

One of Malcolm X's six daughters, Malikah Shabazz, 56, was found deceased around 4:40 p.m. EST on Monday in her Brooklyn apartment by her daughter, a New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

While the police said that the death is not deemed suspicious, her death comes two days after Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam were exonerated for the murder of her father, Business Insider reported. Their convictions were reviewed after Malcolm X's daughters requested that the investigation into his murder be reopened in light of new evidence, citing a deathbed letter from a former policeman who alleged New York police and the FBI conspired to murder their father.

Malcolm X was an African-American Muslim minister and human rights activist who was a prominent figure during the civil rights movement. A spokesman for the Nation of Islam until 1964, he was a vocal advocate for Black empowerment and the promotion of Islam within the Black community.

KI/PR