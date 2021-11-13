Islamic Jihad unveils new rocket launcher

Saraya al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad unveiled a new rocket launcher named after Baha Abu al-Ata, a commander who was martyred by the Israeli regime in an assassination.

According to Palestinian Today, during the ceremony to unveil the rocked in commemoration of the Islamic Jihad commander hundreds of people in Gaza were participating.

Last Thursday, Saraya al-Quds Brigades held a large-scale military parade on the second anniversary of the assassination of Baha Abu al-Ata and hundreds of people marched on the Gaza streets while holding arms and pictures of the martyred commander.

Military vehicles carrying various units of Saraya al-Quds Brigades including scuba divers, infantry units as well as snipers unit took part in this parade.

Zionist Regime raided Baha Abu al-Ata’s home on Nov. 12, 2019, in eastern Gaza and assassinated him and his wife.

JB/FNA14000822000095