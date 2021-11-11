US seeks to destabilize Cuba: FM Rodríguez

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said in a meeting with diplomats on Wednesday the US is helping plan a protest the Cuban government has forbidden, noting that the US is trying to destabilize the country, Reuters reported, according to the Hill.

"US policy ... is doomed to failure. It is unfeasible. It hasn't worked for 60 years. It does not work now ... and it will not work in the future," Rodriguez said.

The US House recently passed a resolution supporting the Cuban protesters and the upcoming protest on Nov. 15. At the same time, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said in a statement that foreign journalists based in the country receive online threats that have origins in the United States.

The Cuban foreign minister has said the journalists are intimidated by Washington not to report the reality on the ground in Cuba.

