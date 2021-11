Border guards of the Urmia Border Regiment managed to prevent the entering of a shipment of illegal weapons to the country by taking timely and accurate action, said Goudarzi on Tuesday.

According to the commander, border guards seized 240 weapons including 175 hunting rifles, 65 pistols and 6 boxes of weapon accessories in this operation.

Stating that the smugglers fled the scene, Goudarzi said that the border guards are doing their best to identify and arrest them.

