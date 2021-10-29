Nuclear states all talk no action regarding disarmament

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the comments after the UN Disarmament and International Security (First Committee) approved the resolution presented by Iran, according to IRIB.

"Unfortunately, nuclear weapons holders are unwilling to live up to their nuclear disarmament commitments and only try to justify that the the necessary ground is not ready for nuclear disarmament," the Iranian UN envoy said.

He said that their justification cannot be bought and added, "They committed themselves to nuclear disarmament in 1970, and this is not justifiable."

The Islamic Republic of Iran proposed a resolution the follow-up on the implementation of the agreements reached at the NPT Review Conferences of 1995, 2000 and 2010", was adopted with the support of a majority of the members of the UN Disarmament and International Security (First Committee) yesterday.

In part of the resolution proposed by Iran the implementation of the decision of the NPT Review Conference in 1995 to establish a nuclear-weapon-free Middle East is emphasized. The decision calls on Israeli regime to join the NPT and accept the International Atomic Energy Agency's monitoring of its nuclear facilities.

