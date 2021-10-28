Outer space common heritage for all humans: Takht-Ravanchi

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks at the UN in New York before the Special Political and Decolonization Committee on Wednesday.

Following is the full text of Takht Ravanchi's remarks:

"My delegation associates itself with the statement made by the distinguished Representatives of Azerbaijan on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the founding members of the Committee on Peaceful Uses of Outer Space since its inception in 1958, continues to reaffirm the universally agreed principle that outer space is a common heritage and province for all mankind. It must be explored and utilized exclusively for peaceful purposes as well as for the benefit of present and future generations of all peoples. It shall also be free for exploration, use and access by all States on the basis of equality, with full respect for the principle of non-ownership of any part of outer space. The promotion of non-discriminatory cooperation in outer space activities, as well as non-intervention and non-interference in the activities of States in exploring and utilizing outer space for peaceful purposes, must also be fully observed.

The Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to the role of the United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR). We believe that all Member States of the UN should commit themselves to cooperating with the UNSCEAR in the fulfillment of its responsibilities. Likewise, the UNSCEAR should be able to benefit from the contributions and knowledge of all countries in all possible ways, including through participation in the work of the Committee. In this regard, we welcome the advice of the Scientific Committee to the General Assembly wherein, in its opinion, all four observer States (including my country) compare favourably against the Secretary-General’s suggested framework of criteria and indicators for membership. We expect that current Observer members that are from three different geographical regions be represented as full members in the work of the Committee by their most high-qualified scientists.

We commend the UN Mine Action Service for its important role in assisting countries around the world that have been affected by mines and the explosive remnants of war. As a country with the most land affected by mines and explosive remnants in the world, the Islamic Republic of Iran faces illegal and harmful unilateral coercive measures which severely impede its efforts to conduct successful mine action operations. These measures have hindered my Country's access to mine-clearing material, equipment, technology and financial resources, with particular consequences for local civilian populations. We call for the complete and immediate lifting of all these measures in order to enable targeted countries, including my own, to effectively protect their civilian populations in the face of the daily risks posed by mines and explosive remnants of war. We urge the relevant organs of the UN, in particular UNMAS, to continue assisting affected countries and facilitating their full access to the delivery of supplies and equipment.

We reaffirm the need to support the mandate of the ‘Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories' as a contribution to raising awareness about illegal Israeli activities and also mobilizing necessary international action towards ending the violation of basic human rights of Palestinian people.

The Palestinian question has been the most challenging international concern for nearly seven decades. In addition to the deprivation of their most inalienable rights, the unlawful, inhumane and expansionist Israeli policies and measures -pursued in violation of international law- have also led to the deterioration of living conditions for the Palestinian people.

I would like to reiterate my Government’s unwavering and full support for the Palestinian people in their legitimate resistance against the occupation and for their just quest in exercising their inalienable rights to self-determination as well as the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.

We consider the Golan as an integral part of Syria. Iran reaffirms that all discriminatory and illegal policies towards the Syrian population, the presence of Israel’s army bases in and around Syrian civilian areas as well as the construction and expansion of settlements there constitute a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter, relevant UN resolutions and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms the right to self-determination of the Saharawi people in line with United Nations resolution 1514 (XV) on the granting of Independence to colonial countries and peoples. We express our support for the ongoing negotiations with a view to achieving a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution that would provide for the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara. We stress the importance of the parties' commitment to continue this process within the framework of UN-sponsored talks, without preconditions and in good faith, in conformity with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

My delegation recognizes the significance of the Committee on Information as the main intergovernmental policy-making body to provide guidance on UN policies in the field of communication and public information. We also attach great importance to the work and functioning of the Department of Global Communication (DGC). While welcoming the coverage by the Department of Global Communication of measures, related to the COVID-19 crisis, my delegation urges the Department to continue raising awareness and disseminating information on the negative impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on the capacity of affected countries to respond effectively and efficiently to the pandemic.

My delegation also supports multilingualism which contributes to the achievement of the goals of the United Nations as set out in Article 1 of the Charter of the United Nations. We believe that, in addition to the six official languages of the UN, information should also be disseminated in other languages, including the Persian language that is spoken by tens of millions of peoples and is widely regarded as the root of great culture and civilization.

The Islamic Republic of Iran continues to emphasize the importance of UN peacekeeping operations in maintaining international peace and security. Iran was among the states to endorse the A4P Declaration of Shared Commitments on UN Peacekeeping Operations and expects that this ambitious roadmap will continue to be followed with solid practical results.

We believe that it is highly important to observe the purposes and principles of peacekeeping, namely the consent of the parties, the non-use of force except in self-defense and impartiality. We strongly believe that the respect for principles of sovereign equality, political independence, territorial integrity of all States and non-intervention in matters that are essentially within their domestic jurisdiction should also be upheld in this regard.

I would like to, once again, reiterate our strong commitment and support to the UN Peacekeeping Operations as the flagship activity of the United Nations. In this regard, my government stands ready to increase its contribution to the Peacekeeping Operations logistically and militarily by deploying troops, military observers, police and civilians."

