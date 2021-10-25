UNICEF warns fuel crisis in Haiti: report

With the insecurity that reigns in Port-au-Prince, the lives of many women of childbearing age and newborn babies are in danger because hospitals that should provide them life-saving care cannot operate normally because of a lack of fuel. They risk dying if the health services cannot provide them with adequate care,” UNICEF Deputy Representative for Haiti Raoul de Torcy said in a Sunday statement.

UNICEF said that it has received distress messages from several hospitals in Haiti because they have no fuel to run the generators and ensure the proper functioning of their emergency services, Sputnik news agency reported.

The lives of 300 children, 45 women in maternity hospitals and 70 other adults, including patients with COVID-19, are in danger because two large hospitals in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince cannot operate normally, according to local media reports cited by UNICEF.

More than 150 hospitalized COVID-19 patients who need emergency care are particularly at risk, according to UNICEF.

