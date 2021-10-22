Turkey threatens it could deploy heavy weaponry in Syria

Turkey will deploy heavy weaponry in Syria against the Syrian army if necessary, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Thursday, according to Sputnik news agency.

This is while Damascus has repeatedly condemned Turkey's illegal deployments in its northern territories, and has demanded that all foreign militaries and militias not explicitly invited into the war-torn country by its internationally recognised government leave immediately.

Erdogan made the comments on his presidential plane while returning from a mini-tour of Africa. Along with the Syria remarks, the president warned that Turkey might kick out ambassadors from ten countries, including the United States, over demands that detained Turkish Open Society Foundation cofounder and activist Osman Kavala be immediately released.

Syrian local sources reported last week that the Syrian army had deployed its troops and fortified its positions in the north of Aleppo to counter the possible attack by the Turkish army and its affiliate militia groups.

KI/PR