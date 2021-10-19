  1. Politics
Oct 19, 2021, 11:38 AM

Iran FM discuss regional developments with Qatari couterpart

Iran FM discuss regional developments with Qatari couterpart

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Qatari counterpart discussed bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Doha and the latest developments in the region.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has held talks with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, over the phone, Qatari official sources reported on Monday evening.

According to the report, bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the latest developments in the region have been discussed by the two sides.

This telephone conversation coincided with US Special Representative for Iran’s Affairs Robert Malley's visit to the region.

RHM/FNA14000727000133

News Code 179848
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179848/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News