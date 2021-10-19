Iran FM discuss regional developments with Qatari couterpart

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has held talks with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, over the phone, Qatari official sources reported on Monday evening.

According to the report, bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the latest developments in the region have been discussed by the two sides.

This telephone conversation coincided with US Special Representative for Iran’s Affairs Robert Malley's visit to the region.

RHM/FNA14000727000133