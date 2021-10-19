M6.4 earthquake strikes eastern Mediterranean

The European Seismological Center reported that a 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the Mediterranean, while the media reported that the residents of Egypt and Lebanon felt the tremor.

The center indicated that the quake occurred 219 km south of the Greek island of Rhodes.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) stated that an earthquake of magnitude 6 hit the coast of Gash district in Antalya state.

This earthquake was reported by Reuters, citing witnesses, that residents of the Egyptian capital Cairo and other cities felt the earthquake, while Lebanon 24 noted that residents of Beirut and northern Lebanon felt the earthquake.

The Zionists also felt this tremor, especially in Tel Aviv and al-Quds. No casualties have been reported so far.

ZM/

