Biden plans to undergo physical exam ‘soon': Psaki

Answering a question raised by a reporter whether Joe Biden, who will turn 79 years old on Nov. 20, take a physical anytime soon and report it to the American public, Psaki said, "He will."

Psaki's interaction with this report came two days after the press secretary had addressed the question of a Biden physical exam at a previous briefing, FOX News reported.

"It is standard for every president to get a physical," Psaki said Tuesday. "He will get a physical too. When he gets a physical, we will make all of that information available."

New questions about Biden’s health may have been prompted by the recent hospitalization of former President Bill Clinton who was being treated in California for a urological infection and was expected to leave the hospital Sunday, having been admitted last Tuesday after feeling fatigued.

Joe Biden is the oldest man ever to serve in the Oval Office.

