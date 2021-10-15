Bill Clinton in hospital with non-COVID infection

Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center, Angel Urena wrote on social media, Al-Jazeera reported.

He gave no further details except to say that the infection was not COVID-related. But according to The Hill news website, Clinton has been admitted due to sepsis – the body’s extreme response to infection.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” Urena said.

CNN also reported that Clinton was in the intensive care unit, primarily to give him privacy.

Clinton, who is from the southern state of Arkansas, was the United States’ 42nd president, holding office from 1993 until 2001.

