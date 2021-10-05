Blinken goes to France on mission to repair ties after row

Secretary of State Tony Blinken launches a delicate repair mission with France Monday, the first senior US official to visit Paris since the announcement of a US-led security pact blindsided Paris, costing it billions in lost defense sales and rupturing diplomatic ties with Washington, the CNN said in a report.

The US has been scrambling to remedy the breach with France since the "AUKUS" security pact with the UK and Australia was unveiled in mid-September, leading Paris to recall its ambassador, denounce the Biden administration's action as "brutal" and -- despite President Joe Biden's pledge to prioritize close coordination with allies -- decry its treatment of allies as no less callous than the Trump administration's.

According to CNN, officials in Washington and Paris say there will be no quick fix to the diplomatic rift.

The French have said that restoring the relationship will take "time and action." Biden administration officials have said that they are committed to that approach.

KI/PR