Oct 4, 2021, 6:00 PM

Iranian documentary to vie at SUNCINE Environmental FilmFest.

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – The Iranian documentary 'When the Woodpeckers Leave' by Mohammad Ehsani have made it into the competition section of the 28th SUNCINE Environmental Film Festival.

In 'When the Woodpeckers Leave', a 70-year-old man describes the environmental problems that have been created in the Kabudrahang area.

The documentary will compete with other documentaries for receiving the Golden Sun Award, which includes a cash prize of $ 4,000 and is awarded to the best documentary film.

The 28th SUNCINE Environmental Film Festival which started on November 3 in Spain and Mexico, will be lasted till November 11. 

This festival is the oldest environmental film festival in the world and its goal is to educate through entertaining and to raise awareness, using audiovisuals as a tool and language. Since the 26 Edition, FICMA, as it is known as the Festival, starts to be named SUNCINE being the meeting point of the film industry and the public; feeling the pulse of the planet through the most recent environmental films.
 

