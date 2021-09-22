  1. Politics
Former Algerian President Abdelkader Bensalah dies at 80

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – The former Algerian president Abdelkader Bensalah died at the age of 80 on Wednesday.

His death came less than a week after the death of the country's former president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

The Presidency of the Republic said in a statement that the funeral of the late president will take place Thursday, Sept. 23.

