Leader to receive Olympics, Paralympic athletes

The Iranian athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will meet with Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday morning in Imam Khomeini Hussainiyyah with observing all health protocols.

Previously, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has expressed appreciation to the Iranian delegation who had participated in the 2020 Paralympics.

“I sincerely appreciate the noble delegation of Iran’s Paralympic which once again made the Iranian nation happy by winning medals,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a short message.

The delegation finished the event in the 13th rank by gaining 12 gold, 11 silver, and one bronze medal.

Ayatollah Khamenei also expressed his appreciation to all Iranian athletes who won a medal at the Olympics games in Japan for bringing joy to the Iranian nation. "I thank the Olympic medalists who made the Iranian nation happy with their efforts."

With seven medals (3 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals), Iran finished the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 27th place.

