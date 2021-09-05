Earlier reports on Turkey, Syria spy chiefs meeting rejected

Some Turkish media claimed earlier today that the Head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Hakan Fidan and Syria’s National Security Chief Ali Mamlouk would hold a meeting in the Iraqi capital Baghdad very soon.

However, this afternoon a Syrian source rejected the news in an interview with the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV.

The Turkish media had claimed that the meeting would mark the beginning of a new process, supposedly in the bilateral relations of the two neighboring countroes.

