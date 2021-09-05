President, FM hail Paralympics athletes for achievements

Issuing a message of appreciation and congratulation to the athletes who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics games and acquired several medals, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has praised the success of the Iranian athletes.

Congratulating Iranian athletes' shining victories at these competitions, Raiesi said, "When Iran's flag was raised and the national anthem was played over the venue of the games, it indicated that powerful Iranian youth can conquer any shortages and remove any obstacles."

The President also thanked efforts made by all coaches to help athletes be successful at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a separate message has hailed Iran’s Tokyo Paralympic delegation, saying that the dazzling performance of these zealous heroes is a symbol of the victory of determination over hardships and adversity.

The Iranian athletes finished their work at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in the 13th rank by gaining 12 gold, 11 silver, and one bronze medal.

This is a two-level improvement for Iran compared to the previous Paralympics in Rio where the delegation collected 8 gold, 9 silver, and 7 bronze medals, finishing in 15th place.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has also expressed appreciation to the Iranian delegation who had participated in the 2020 Paralympics.

