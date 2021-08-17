  1. Politics
Aug 17, 2021, 7:20 PM

Herat Governor:

Life back to normal in Herat province

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – The wali of Herat province said that everything is back to normal in this province and the Taliban group provides security for people.

Everything is back to normal after the arrival of the Taliban in Herat, and the group provided security, Mawlawi Abdul Qayum Rohani, the governor of Herat province of Afghanistan told Fars News on Tuesday.

According to him, all Taliban members who came to Herat from other regions are set to return to their provinces as of Tuesday.

"We call on government employees, who have resigned, to return to their offices and resume their job as before", he said.

Some Afghan girls and women are worried that they might not be able to continue their education, but that there is no problem and they can return to their schools and universities.

