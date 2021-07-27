Parl. Speaker Ghalibaf arrives in Syria

During the trip, Ghalibaf is scheduled to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and other Syrian officials, as well as Syrian businessmen and economic activists.

In this trip, he will specifically examine strategic cooperation, including economic agreements between Iran and Syria and the opening of new routes for Iranian traders and industries.

Before leaving Tehran for the Syrian capital, Ghalibaf said, "The visit is done due to the official invitation of the friend country of Syria to negotiate and consult with the high officials of this country on bilateral economic and regional cooperation."

He expressed content about the re-election of Assad as the Syrian President, saying, "We are today informed that the military and security situation in Syria is better and the threats posed by terrorist groups and ISIL are over, and the country is on the path to economic development."

He added that during this trip and according to the agreement on comprehensive cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian government, serious negotiations will be held and this agreement will be approved by the Islamic Consultative Assembly and the Syrian Assembly in the near future.

"I hope this trip will provide an opportunity to use the economic potential of our traders," he added.

