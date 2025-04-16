  1. Politics
Apr 16, 2025, 3:21 PM

Iran's Araghchi to visit Moscow tomorrow

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit Moscow on Thursday to hold talks with Russian officials.

“As part of ongoing high-level contacts between Iran and Russia, Dr. Araghchi will travel to Moscow tomorrow for consultations with top Russian officials," Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Wednesday.

"Advancing bilateral relations, regional cooperation, and international engagement are the main items on the agenda of this visit,” according to the senior Iranian diplomat.

“Amid significant global developments, the close, continuous, and trust-based communication between Iranian and Russian officials serves the interests of both nations and contributes to regional and international peace and stability,” Jalali added.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting that the purpose of his trip to Russia is to convey the Leader's written message to the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

