Over half of women in UK armed forces faced harassment

More than half of all women in the Armed Forces have battled sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination. A report cited by the "Mirror" revealed that 58% of 16,500 serving military women and 64% of women veterans have been victims.

Many perpetrators escaped justice or faced only minor disciplinary action.

The report, by the Women in the Armed Forces sub-committee, makes 53 recommendations to the Ministry of Defence to tackle the mistreatment of females.

It claims that failings are preventing women from reaching their potential and putting them at risk of serious harm.

The survey found six in ten women did not report the bullying, harassment and discrimination they experienced.

KI/PR