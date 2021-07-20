  1. Politics
Rouhani felicitates Islamic countries’ leaders on Eid al-Adha

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday congratulated Muslim heads of states on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice).

In his congratulatory message, President Rouhani described the auspicious occasion as a time for getting rid of worldly affiliations and needs as well as manifestation of faith and pure obedience to the God.

Rouhani also wished for consolidation of fraternity bonds and praying God Almighty for the health and success of the entire Muslim world.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in separate telephone talks congratulated Eid al-Adha to his Pakistani, Turkish, Omani and South African counterparts.

