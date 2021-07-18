Carlos Queiroz linked with Iraq

Several reports indicate that the Portuguese coach may be considering the Iraqi offer more seriously. According to reports, the Iraqi football federation has offered €2.5m to the 68-year-old manager.

Queiroz has been without a team since December 2020 when Colombia parted ways with him over poor results. He had already been linked with a move to Qatar and South Africa.

The reports of Iraqis’ interest in Queiroz have also been reflected in Portuguese dailies. The ‘Record’ noted in a report that the Iraqi federation aims to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and believes that Queiroz is a good choice for this as he qualified for the big event in 2014 and 2018 with Iran.

He managed Iran’s national team from 2011 to 2019.

Iraq is in Group A of the third round of qualifiers along with Iran, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Syria, and Lebanon. Queiroz's return to Asia and his confrontation with Iran can be interesting.

