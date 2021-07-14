Iran important country for Manama: Bahraini FM

Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain in an interview with the al-Bilad press said that Iran is a neighboring and important country for Manama, especially in the field of relations between nations.

"The [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council has sent messages to Iran so far but has not received a response; Behaviors are more determining than words," he claimed.

"If Iran takes action to gain trust, it will definitely help start a kind of dialogue with it, and in this regard, there are plans by Russia and China to reach a solution in the region," he added.

The PGCC must move in this direction and present a comprehensive security plan that focuses on achieving peace and unity, he noted.

