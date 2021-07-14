  1. Politics
Jul 14, 2021, 2:16 PM

Iran important country for Manama: Bahraini FM

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Stating that Iran is a neighboring and important country, the Bahraini foreign minister stressed the need to talk to Iran to resolve disputes in the region.

Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain in an interview with the al-Bilad press said that Iran is a neighboring and important country for Manama, especially in the field of relations between nations.

"The [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council has sent messages to Iran so far but has not received a response; Behaviors are more determining than words," he claimed.

"If Iran takes action to gain trust, it will definitely help start a kind of dialogue with it, and in this regard, there are plans by Russia and China to reach a solution in the region," he added.

The PGCC must move in this direction and present a comprehensive security plan that focuses on achieving peace and unity, he noted.

