According to the head of the Ahvaz Fire Department Ebrahim Ghanbari, the incident took place at 9:50 a.m. (local time) Wednesday morning.

Immediately, six firefighting and rescue vehicles have dispatched to the scene of the incident, he added.

As soon as firefighters reached the scene, they cut off the mains electricity and gas supply, he said, adding that so far, a man, a woman and a child pulled from the rubble by the rescue team.

ZZ/5247598