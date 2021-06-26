Chand lists 3 tips to steer clear of liars, opportunists

The path is treacherous, and we need all the tips to beat the odds and make our lives meaningful. Now, who can give us the tips? Only those who have walked through hellfire and have come out victoriously. Professional boxer turned Pastor Daniel Chand is someone who fits this description. Here he shares three valuable tips to help stay clear of opportunists and liars.

Accept your own weaknesses first

It is, indeed, ridiculous that humans have scaled great heights in science. We have the technology to travel to distant planets and to penetrate the tiniest cell, and study it. Yet, we have not conquered the many vices that lay within us. We lie, take advantage of others, and we gloat over other's misery, we manipulate, and we are power-hungry. The dark side of the human mind is an incomprehensible horror story that has haunted humanity from the beginning of time. "Unless we accept and face the fact that we, too, have the potential to lie and hate and be a parasite, there is no guarantee for our safety," says Daniel Chand. "When we see in ourselves what we despise in others, we have the chance to correct ourselves. And when we correct ourselves, the protective hand of Providence takes care of us," he adds.

Stay honest with yourself

No one can take advantage of you unless you let them. According to Daniel Chand, when one's objectives are clear and their intentions are noble, they are automatically safe from ill-intentioned people. Daniel says that opportunists are constantly looking for weak points in our attitude and will take advantage of them. Once we are honest with ourselves, such people have no power over us.

Forge meaningful friendships

In the age of social media, the idea of friends is measured in the number of friends rather than the quality of the engagement, states Daniel Chand. It is better to have a few close friends than to have many fake friends. Friends are not a status symbol; they're the lifeline that makes life's experiences rich and meaningful.

Daniel Chand's insights are profound and powerful, yet practical and straightforward. We thank Daniel Chand for taking the time to add value to our lives.

