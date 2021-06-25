Last chance to see 2021 supermoon

This supermoon became completely full at 2:40 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon, CNN reported.

Viewers all over the world can see the strawberry moon, depending on where they are with respect to the horizon.

Definitions of a supermoon can vary, but the term generally denotes a full moon that is brighter and closer to Earth and thus appears larger in the night sky.

"The term 'supermoon' is much more recent and has come to be any full or new moon within 90% of its closest approach to Earth," wrote Christine Shupla, education and public engagement manager at the Lunar and Planetary Institute, in an email.

"By that definition, the full Moon on June 24 is also a supermoon, even though it is not as close as the full Moon was in May or April."

The strawberry moon is the first of four full moons of the summer season. Its name, which originates from Indigenous peoples, refers to the ripening of strawberries and other fruits that occurs in late spring and early summer.

