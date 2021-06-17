  1. Politics
Vienna talks continuing in different formats: Ulyanov

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – The Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna said that Vienna talks continue in different formats.

In a tweet on Thu., Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “The #ViennaTalks consist of numerous meetings in different formats-bilateral, trilateral, with Iran and without US, with US and without Iran etc.”

“Today once again we compared our notes with Iranian colleagues,” he added.

This is while that a French Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday that significant differences remained in the negotiations to revive JCPOA in Vienna.

The spokesperson further added that time is not in the interest of either side and therefore courageous decisions must be made as soon as possible to revive Iran nuclear deal.

EU's Coordinator in Vienna talks for the revival of JCPOA Enrique Mora had previously announced that he believes the Vienna talks will be fruitful and that the issue can be resolved by bridging obstacles.

