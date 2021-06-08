Coronavirus daily death toll in Iran stands at 179

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the pandemic has claimed 179 lives over the past 24 hours.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Iran stands at 81,362, Sima Lari added.

She said the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 2,980,116 after the detection of 8,846 new cases since Monday.

Some 2,578,263 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, Lari said.

Among those undergoing treatment at present, 3,620 are being kept in the Intensive Care Units of medical centers because of critical health conditions, she noted.

The spokeswoman also said more that more than 20.9 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

