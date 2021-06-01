Preliminary details of martyrdom of 2 pilots in Dezful

In an incident that happened on the ground on Monday morning at the base, two pilots lost their lives, Ali Farahmandpour told Mehr News Agency.

He said that the area where the accident took place has been quarantined and assessment teams are investigating the main cause of the incident.

He rejected any plane crashes, saying that the cause of the martyrdom of these two pilots due to the crash of the plane is not true at all, and the planes of the 4th IRIAF Air Force base in Dezful are not damaged and had no accident.

The various dimensions of the incident are under investigation and details will be announced later, he added.

ZZ/5225500