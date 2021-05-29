Indonesia releases Iranian-flagged MT Horse vessel

With the full support of senior officials and consular assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ship was released on Friday after successful completion of the proceedings after 125 days of seizure, announced National Iranian Tanker Co.

The ship has now resumed its mission and will return to the waters of the country after its completion, it added.

The Indonesian coast guard seized the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Freya vessels over alleged illegal oil transfer in the waters off West Kalimantan province.

The MT Horse, owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company and MT Freya, managed by Shanghai Future Ship Management Co, had a total of 61 crew members on board.

ZZ/IRN84347211