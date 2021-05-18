Iran beekeeping industry enjoy significant progresses

Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to Iran made the remarks in a message on the occasion of the World Bee Day on May 20, saying, "Despite many challenges, Iranian beekeeping associations and professional organizations are working hard to establish closer ties with the international community."

Cooperation between Slovenia and Iran in various sectors of beekeeping has been strengthened with emphasis on vocational training, implementation of effective health control, transfer of new knowledge, methods, and technologies in this field, H. E. Kristina Radej noted.

The signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Slovenian Beekeepers 'Association and Beekeepers And Honey Producers Association Of Iran, will contribute to these efforts.

"I reiterate the readiness of the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Iran to continue its efforts to develop relations between Iranian and Slovenian beekeepers, organizations, and professional institutions', she added.

