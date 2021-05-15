  1. Politics
May 15, 2021, 11:22 AM

Tornado in China’s Wuhan leaves 6 dead, 218 others injured

Tornado in China’s Wuhan leaves 6 dead, 218 others injured

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – The outbreak of tornado in China’s Wuhan killed six people and 218 others were injured.

The city of Wuhan in China was hit hard by a severe tornado that damaged buildings and killed and wounded 224 people at large.

The Global Times of China reported a severe tornado in the city of Wuhan. At least six people are said to have been killed and 218 injured in the disaster.

The speed of tornado was 23.9 meter per second. In addition to the destruction of trees, the severe tornado also has inflicted severe damages.

According to the report, a tornado in ‘Jiangsu’ province also claimed one life and injured 21 others.

Wuhan’s name in China first became known in Dec. 2019 as the city that experienced its first outbreak of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

MA/5212077

News Code 173448
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173448/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News