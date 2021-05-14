Some 300 applicants register for Presidential elections

The Constitutional Council's spokesman Abbas-Ali Kadkhodaei announced the information.

As the registration of applicants seeking to run for president started officially on Tuesday morning a number of famous figures have submitted their documents in the first four days.

The well-known personalities that have applied for candidacy so far include ex-defense minister Hossein Dehqan, former commander of Khatam al-Anbia Construction Base Saeed Mohammad, and former president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Ex-minister of petroleum Rostam Qassemi, former minister of agriculture Sadeq Khalilian, vice-speaker of the Parliament Amir Hossein Qazizadeh, and former minister of sports and youth, Mohammad Abbasi are among the other applicants.

There are also speculations that more political heavyweights will register for the race, such as Judiciary Chief Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi, former Parliament speaker Ali Larijani, and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi.

Slated for June 18, the presidential election in Iran will be held simultaneously with council and midterm parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections.

