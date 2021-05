Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 3

Ebtekar:

Iran’s return to oil market feasible

Leader: Foreign policy not being determined in foreign ministries anywhere in the world

Iran:

Leader: Foreign Ministry is an enforcer of policies not a policy maker

Araghchi: Agreement will be based on Establishment’s decisive positions

Javan:

Quds Force biggest effective factor for preventing passive diplomacy in West Asia: Leader

Jomhuri Eslami:

Araghchi talks of agreement on subject-based sanctions

Al-Mayadeen reports unfreezing of $7 billion of Iranian assets in US

Shahrvand:

Red Crescent imports biggest vaccine consignment into Iran

Iran’s oil output up 137%

Kayhan:

11,000 Yemeni workers martyred during Saudi-led aggression against Yemen

Huge fire this time near Ben Gurion; biggest airport of the Zionist regime

