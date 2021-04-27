Saudi ship targeted near western port of Yanbu: report

Dryad Global, a specialist in maritime security, announced on Tuesday noon the possibility of an attack on a Saudi ship in the port of Yanbu in western Saudi Arabia.

Dryad Global in a tweet wrote, "We're receiving unconfirmed reports that a vessel, possibly the NCC DAMMAM has been attacked off Yanbu Port #SaudiArabia."

There was no immediate confirmation from the Saudi authorities.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations also reported that it is aware of reports of an incident near the port of Yanbu and is investigating the matter.

Moments after the report was released, the Saudi Ministry of Defense claimed to have intercepted and destroyed a remote-controlled suicide boat in the Red Sea near the port of Yanbu this morning.

