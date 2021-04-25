Shahrdari Gorgan wins title with an exceptional buzzer beater

The Gorgan-based team had already gained two wins against the most decorated Iranian team Mahram in the final round and needed one more victory to bring home the title.

The Saturday match held in Tehran was very close but the most dramatic moment came just one second remaining to the end of the fourth quarter when American player of Shahrdari Gorgan Perry Petty scored an astonishing buzzer-beater to equalize the match and send the sides to the fifth quarter.

Eventually, Shahrdari Gorgan acquired a 110-103 win against Mahram to win its first title in the Iranian league.

The Iranian Basketball Super League (IBSL) is a professional men's basketball league in Iran founded in 1998.

