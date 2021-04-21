Indonesian submarine goes missing near Bali

The Indonesian government has yet to issue an official statement but Janes has confirmed with Indonesian Navy (Tentara Nasional Indonesia – Angkatan Laut: TNI-AL) sources that the missing boat is KRI Nanggala (402), which was deemed to be in distress after missing a scheduled reporting call with the TNI-AL at about 03:00 local time on 21 April.

Subsequently, the TNI-AL sent out a distress call to the International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office (ISMERLO) at about 09:37 to report the boat as missing, with the presumption that it has sunk, Janes reported.

According to further information from TNI-AL sources, Nanggala is believed to have disappeared about 26.5 n miles northwest off Singaraja on the island of Bali. Janes understands that the submarine was in the area to conduct a torpedo drill, which was scheduled for 21 April.

The TNI-AL has dispatched several warships to the area, including the hydrographic ship, KRI Rigel (933), for the search. Other vessels currently on the scene include the TNI-AL’s first-of-class Fatahillah corvette (361), the lead Bung Tomo-class corvette (357), and the Kapitan Pattimura (Parchim I) class corvette, Teuku Umar (385).

Nanggala is a German-built vessel that has been in service since 1981. It is one of two Cakra-class submarines operated by the TNI-AL. It has an overall length of about 60 m, displaces 1,400 tonnes when dived, and can accommodate a crew of 34 including six officers.

MAH/PR