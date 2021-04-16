China summons Japan envoy to protest Fukushima water release

"Japan's decision failed to take the global oceanic environment into consideration, neglected the international public health and safety of people living in neighboring countries. It is suspected to have violated international law and international regulations. It's not the actions of a modern civilized country. China expresses strong dissatisfaction and stern opposition against it," Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao said during the meeting with Japanese Ambassador Hideo Tarumi, Sputnik reported.

Wu called on Japan to review its decision to release the water from the Fukushima plant and establish a committee to handle the disposal of the toxic water with international experts, including those from China.

The Japanese government announced earlier this week that the country planned to start releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean in two years.

Japanese officials argued that the treated water from Fukushima met international safety standards and the plan adhered to standard practices of nuclear power plants operations around the world.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement on Tuesday that it supported Japan's plan for wastewater disposal from the Fukushima plant.

RHM/PR