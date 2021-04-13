Iran approving new Lebanese Gov. formation

Today, a meeting was held between the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Iran’s Parliament, Abbas Golroo, and The Lebanese Ambassador to Tehran Hassan Abbas.

The relation of Iran and Lebanon in the various fields of economics, trade, and politics is a strong barrier against the plots of the Zionist regime in occupied Palestine, said Golroo in this meeting.

He considered it necessary to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Lebanon, saying that mutual visits between parliamentary friendship groups are necessary to improve the level of interaction between the two countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran approves and recognizes the formation of the new Lebanese government, elsewhere in his remarks he said.

Regarding internal unity in Lebanon, Golroo hailed the role of Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in this issue.

Thanks to the wisdom of the Lebanese leaders, the country will overcome the challenges, he said, and expressed Iran’s readiness to assist Lebanon in all areas.

Lebanese envoy also hailed the Islamic Republic of Iran for assisting the Lebanese nation and government.

“The full support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Lebanese nation, the government and the Axis of Resistance has strengthened the unity of this country against foreign aggression”, he explained.

He also called for strengthening relations with Iran in the fields of science and technology, economics as well as investment in the private sector.

