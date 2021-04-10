Iran wrestlers take two gold medals, Olympics berths

Mohammadreza Geraei snatched the gold medal of 67kg after a decisive 9-0 victory over Hansu Ryu from South Korea on Friday in the Asian Olympics Qualifier underway in Kazakhstan’s Almaty.

The other gold medal was won by Mohammadhadi Saravi who earned an easy 10-0 win against Asian champion Uzur Dzhuzupbekov from Kyrgyzstan.

The two wrestlers had already secured Olympics quotas after winning their matches at the semifinal.

Iran had already secured three Greco berths at the 2019 World Championships in Nursultan. Alireza Nejati (60kg), Mohammadali Gerai (77kg), and Amir Ghasemi Monjezi (130kg) had previously booked their place at the Olympics.

