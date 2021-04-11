Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 11

Ebtekar:

Injecting gas into advanced centrifuges in Natanz

Etemad:

Ghalibaf talks of plan to produce 1m houses every year

Ettela’at:

Biden asks for $715B of military budget to contain China, Russia

No need for negotiations with US, Khatibzadeh tells CNN

133 nuclear achievements unveiled

Araghchi: More than 1500 sanctions should be lifted

Iran:

Araghchi: We are on the right path

Jomhuri Eslami:

Deputy FM says optimistic about Vienna talks

Three military forces executed in Saudi Arabia

Kayhan:

Iran exports worth $3B of gasoline in a year

Iran unveils new nuclear achievements

French ambassador’s meddlesome remark regarding Iran election

MAH