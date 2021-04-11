  1. Politics
Apr 11, 2021, 9:21 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 11

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 11

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, April 11.

Ebtekar:

Injecting gas into advanced centrifuges in Natanz  

Etemad: 

Ghalibaf talks of plan to produce 1m houses every year 

Ettela’at:

Biden asks for $715B of military budget to contain China, Russia

No need for negotiations with US, Khatibzadeh tells CNN

133 nuclear achievements unveiled

Araghchi: More than 1500 sanctions should be lifted 

Iran:

Araghchi: We are  on the right path 

Jomhuri Eslami:

Deputy FM says optimistic about Vienna talks

Three military forces executed in Saudi Arabia 

Kayhan:

Iran exports worth $3B of gasoline in a year

Iran unveils new nuclear achievements

French ambassador’s meddlesome remark regarding Iran election  

MAH

News Code 171936
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/171936/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News