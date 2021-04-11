Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 11

Ebtekar:
Injecting gas into advanced centrifuges in Natanz
Etemad:
Ghalibaf talks of plan to produce 1m houses every year
Ettela’at:
Biden asks for $715B of military budget to contain China, Russia
No need for negotiations with US, Khatibzadeh tells CNN
133 nuclear achievements unveiled
Araghchi: More than 1500 sanctions should be lifted
Iran:
Araghchi: We are on the right path
Jomhuri Eslami:
Deputy FM says optimistic about Vienna talks
Three military forces executed in Saudi Arabia
Kayhan:
Iran exports worth $3B of gasoline in a year
Iran unveils new nuclear achievements
French ambassador’s meddlesome remark regarding Iran election
