Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, dies

A statement from Buckingham Palace said, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” Manchester Evening News reported.

The Prince had spent more than a month in hospital after undergoing heart surgery on March 3.

He was initially driven to King Edward VII’s Hospital by car after feeling unwell at Windsor, but two weeks later was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London by ambulance.

Prince Philip, who was born in Corfu, married the Queen in 1947. During the Second World War, he served with distinction in the Mediterranean and Pacific Fleets.

Flags on landmark buildings in Britain were being lowered to half-mast as a period of mourning was announced, the Guardian reported.

