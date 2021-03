In a tweet on Tuesday, Zarif reacted to a tweet by Biden, which was posted in June 2019 in criticism to Trump's illegal steps regarding the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Iranian diplomat wrote, "It's sadly ironic that the State Dept is now calling on Iran to abide by the very deal the Trump administration abandoned."

He added that Biden's administration "follows Trump's footsteps while trying to use his unlawful sanctions as leverage".

"Nasty habits die hard. Time to kick this one."

