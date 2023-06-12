Iran Army has dominance over beyond borders: cmdr.

Today, the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army is at its highest level, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said, adding the heroic ground forces are stationed at the eastern and western borders to bring security to borders.

In order to maintain the security and stability of the borders, most of the ground forces of the army are ready to respond to any threats in all parts of the country, Sayyari noted.

Iran Army air forces are also ready to deal with any threats and defend the air borders with all kinds of fighters, he said.

Saying that the UAV has become a good power in Iran's Army, he noted that the Army has achieved very good capabilities in the field of electronic and cyber warfare.

The army has entered other fields such as quantum, plasma, laser, chemical, or emerging and robotic wars, he said, stressing the need to increase the deterrence power of the army so that no one will dare to attack Iran.

