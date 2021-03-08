Saadi Foundation honors Japanese Persian teacher,calligrapher

A meeting was held at the office of the cultural attaché of the Iranian Embassy in Japan, in which Iran’s Cultural attaché, Divasalar praised the efforts and activities of the Persian language and literature teacher, as well as the Persian calligrapher.

Iranologists, Islamologists, and professors of Persian language and literature from Japan and Iranian Japanologists have played an ever-lasting and unique role in getting to know these two great nations, said Divasalar in the meeting with Tsunanada.

Tsunanada also thanked the Iranian people and the cultural attaché for its support of such activities and expressed hope to take more steps to introduce Iranian culture and art to Japanese enthusiasts.

The following is the text of the plaque of appreciation presented by Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, the president of the Saadi Foundation:

Dear Ms. Tsunanada ;

Your 30-year-old's effort as a Persian language teacher and calligrapher in Japan and your efforts to introduce the art of Iranian calligraphy have played a valuable role in deepening the historical and cultural background of Islamic-Iranian civilization and culture within the relations of Iran and Japan.

We appreciate your valuable efforts in teaching the Persian language and literature and the art of Iranian calligraphy.

This commendation plaque will be presented to your excellency at the suggestion of the office of the cultural attaché of the Iranian Embassy in Japan and the representative of the Saadi Foundation in Tokyo, Japan.

Hisako Tsunanada, in addition to Persian language and literature, is also adept in Iranian calligraphy, and now, she is holding virtual classes for more than 125 Japanese Persian language learners.

RHM