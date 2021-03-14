UK FM reacts to trial of Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari

In this statement, Raab violated the UN Charter on the need to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of independent countries, and called the investigations on the Nazanin Zaghari case "unacceptable and unjustifiable", urging her immediate release!

Raab, in this statement, said Nazanin Zaghari must be allowed to return to her family in England without further delay.

"We will do everything we can to support her," he added.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's five-year jail term in Iran ended a week ago and she was released after having her ankle tag removed.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a convict being held in Iranian prisons for security offenses.

Although she had her ankle tag removed last Sunday, she is going to face a new court date for new charges on March 14 due to her activities against the Iranian Establishment.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released from jail last March but ordered to remain on the ankle tag at her parents’ home in Tehran.

5169586