Zaghari must pass another year in jail in Iran

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyer Hojjat Kermani said on Monday that the court found her guilty of making propaganda against the Islamic Republic and has also banned her from leaving the country for a year.

Iranian Intelligence authorities arrested Zaghari at the Imam Khomeini International Airport on April 3, 2016, on her way to London where she has been residing after visiting her parents in Tehran.

The 39-year-old was arrested after it became clear that she had run an illegal course to recruit and train people for the Persian service of the BBC, which is a major party to the "soft war" being waged by the West against Tehran, according to Iranian officials.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe had initially been sentenced to five years in jail on charges relating to national security, but authorities later opened her case and tried her on additional charges based on new evidence including a BBC paycheck and contents of her personal email.

In mid-March 2021, Nazanin's five-year jail term in Iran ended and she was released after having her ankle tag removed.

However, she had to face a new court date due to her activities against the Iranian Establishment.

