Mar 13, 2021, 10:45 AM

Milić back in Tehran to resume work with Esteghlal

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Croatian midfielder Hrvoje Milić arrived in Tehran on Saturday morning to hold a meeting with Esteghlal officials.

He had left Tehran in early December 2020 after former Esteghlal coach Mahmoud Fekri did not allow him to play in a match against Persepolis.

He had requested to terminate the contract for not receiving his salary from the team.

Farhad Majidi has returned to the team as head coach and had earlier signaled that he needs Milić.

He joined Esteghlal in August 2019 on a two-year contract and is considered as one of the influential players of the team in the past two seasons.

The 31-year-old midfielder is set to hold a meeting with officials of the team and may resume training with Esteghlal afterward. 

